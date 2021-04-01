Elbee Bad, “The Prince Of Dance Music,” Has Passed Away The news has been confirmed via the house pioneer's social media pages.

Bad, real name Lamont Booker, was an early house producer from New York City. Growing up in the Bronx and Long Island, he began his journey in music as a drummer in his school band, before going solo when the group disbanded. He started DJing and experimenting by beat-looping rock, disco, and electronic records, and subsequently recorded material for Nu Groove Records and a slew of New York house labels, including Bassment, City Limits, Easy Street, and Red Heat. He relocated to Berlin, Germany in 1993, invited by Hard Wax to DJ at the club Planet, and while there he collaborated with Basic Channel. In 2012, Rush Hour released The True Story Of House Music, a retrospective of Bad’s work—and he achieved all this while staying large under the radar and wildly under-celebrated.

According to the Facebook post, we can expect more material soon.

