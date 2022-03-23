Subscribe to XLR8R+ for a Chance to Win Two Free Tickets to Caprices Festival After a two year break from the snow, Caprices is back with Luciano b2b Ricardo Villalobos, Sven Väth, RPR Soundsystem, Jamie Jones, Cassy, Dana Ruh, and more.

XLR8R is offering XLR8R+ subscribers the chance to win a pair of free tickets to the upcoming Caprices Festival at Crans-Montana, Switzerland, on the weekends of April 8-10 and 15-17, 2022.

Switzerland’s iconic mountain festival returns to the snow for its 19th edition. After holding the event in summer for the past two years due to the pandemic, the festival is finally returning to its original winter dates and the pristine slopes of Crans Montana.

Winner of ‘Best International Festival’ at the DJ Awards, Caprices Festival boasts beautiful panoramic views and a wealth of globally acclaimed artists across three stages and two consecutive weekends. The huge lineup includes Ricardo Villalobos, Luciano, RPR Soundsystem, Eli Verveine, Cassy, Archie Hamilton, Digby, Dixon, and many more.

Caprices has also teamed up with the cryptocurrency app SwissBorg to host a summit before the main event, which will integrate the art and blockchain worlds via NFTs and the Metaverse. Expect NFT awards, NFT auctions, conferences, and VR experiences. For more details on how to get involved and sign up for the summit head here.

All you need to do to apply is SUBSCRIBE HERE and email your full name with “Caprices” as the subject and the weekend you want tickets for (i.e “Weekend One” or “Weekend Two”) to xlr8r.plus@xlr8r.com. The winner will be picked at random and declared on March 31. For current subscribers, simply follow the email instructions.

You can see the full lineup for both weekends below. The tickets will be valid for the weekend of your choice.

XLR8R+ is a member-supported music community and curated music experience. Every month, you will get three exclusive tracks—sometimes more—by a wealth of amazing artists that XLR8R has supported over the years, as well as access to the member’s area where you can submit tracks and DJ mixes to be showcased in this feature series and to the XLR8R+ community. There’s also exclusive editorial content,