Subscribe to XLR8R+ for a Free Alien Communications T-Shirt and a Ticket to their EP Launch

XLR8R is offering XLR8R+ subscribers a free t-shirt and pass to the upcoming Alien Communications EP launch, taking place at Werkhaus, Brick Lane, in London on Saturday, December 7.

After previously booking Binh and Nicolas Lutz in Edinburgh, Scotland, Alien Communications, a label and party series, will venture south for their third event with another excellent lineup consisting of Oshana, Christian AB, and the Alien Communications duo themselves. They are backed up by a host of local talent including C-Wendy, Har-V, Maximilian FD, Sanj, WOOS and more in room two.

The party is in celebration of the first Alien Communications EP, Ozone 22, which you can listen to below ahead of its December release.

