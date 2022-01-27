Subscribe to XLR8R+ for a Free Ticket to Alien Communications with Vlada, Omar, Jos, and more The party will go down on February 26 at Village underground, London.

XLR8R is offering XLR8R+ subscribers free tickets to the upcoming Alien Communications party at Village Underground, London on Saturday, February 26.

In the time since launching in 2018, Alien Communications has cemented itself as one of London’s best underground events and labels, as well as a credible DJ duo with residencies at two of London’s finest clubbing institutions The Lion and Lamb and The Cause (unfortunately, the Cause was forced to close late last year due to the increasing amount of residential developments appearing around the venue). T hey’ve brought an array of talent to the UK capital in those years, including DJ Masda, Carl Finlow, Nicholas Lutz, DMX Krew, Enrica Falqui, and more, delivering high-quality events with a focus on understated grooves.

Next month, on February 26, Alien Communications is partnering with XLR8R+ to mark its debut event at one of London’s outstanding venues Village Underground. The party features a huge lineup of DJs who excel at delivering groove-laden, eclectic techno, including XLR8R favorite Vlada, who consistently creates those special moments that you talk about for years to come, plus vinyl digging wizard Omar, EYA Recordings label boss, Jos, Loa Szala, and the Alien Communications duo (Bays & DJ.Rise). This is a night not to be missed.

As a token of our appreciation to our supporters, new and current XLR8R+ subscribers can claim a free ticket to the event, with details on how to claim below. We have a few announcements on the way in regards to the next edition of XLR8R+ and the artists and content to be featured, which we are sure event attendees will be excited about.

