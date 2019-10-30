Subscribe to XLR8R+ for a Free Ticket to Cartulis’ 10-Year Anniversary Weekend Binh, Vera, Laurine & Cecilio, Evan Baggs, DJ Koolt, and many more will all play.

XLR8R is offering XLR8R+ subscribers free passes to the upcoming Cartulis party at Fold in London, where it will celebrate its 10th anniversary over an entire 31-hour weekend. The party starts on Friday, November, 15 at 11pm and finishes up on Sunday, November 17, at 6am.

The lineup has been curated by Cartulis founder Unai Trotti. “My idea is to create a journey, covering the different music genres that we want to represent with Cartulis. Music diversity, structured in a way to keep you on the dancefloor and lose any concept of time. When building a lineup, I always take into account the night and the day, the sun and the moon. Fold is one of the rare spaces in London greatly adapted to the seamless succession of light and darkness. This gives us the opportunity to run these longer events with a broad spectrum of artists while keeping the listener in the right mood at all times.”

Set times:

23:00-02:00—Tom Cottrell

02:00-05:00—Evan Baggs

05:00-07:30—Junki Inoue

07:30-10:00—DJ Koolt

10:00-15:00—Laurine & Cecilio

15:00-17:30—Raphael carrau

17:30-19:30—Radioactive man Live

19:30-22:00—Vera

22:00-00:30—Z@p

00:30-03:00—Binh

03:00-06:00—Unai Trotti

This is set to be a huge weekend in the London party scene with Fold currently the only venue in London with the appropriate licenses to run such long parties, and this is the first time the club is open non-stop over the full weekend. To cater to the elongated hours there will be a second room complete with beanbags, food, and fruits for a bit of a downtime in-between dancefloor sessions.

The Cartulis parties were started in 2009 by DJ and producer Unai Trotti, and were originally based in different warehouses around East London. Over the years, they’ve hosted some of the finest DJs the scene has to offer, including Zip, Craig Richards, Nicolas Lutz, Francesco Del Garda, DJ Masda, and Jane Fitz to name just a few. Unai started a label soon after and since its first release in 2013, Cartulis Music has gone on to consistently churn out quality, collaborating with Melliflow Melliflow on an EP last year, among many other memorable releases.

For those who haven’t yet, just SUBSCRIBE HERE and email your full name with “Cartulis” as the subject to xlr8r.plus@xlr8r.com to claim your free event pass. For those current subscribers, simply email your full name and “Cartulis” as the email subject.

The 16th edition of XLR8R+ is here, featuring tracks by Alec Falconer, Jack Michael and Leif. You can subscribe here and hear snippets of the tracks below.