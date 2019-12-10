Subscribe to XLR8R+ for a Free Ticket to Circle of Live in Paris Âme, Laurence Guy, Matt Karmil, and Sebastian Mullaert will all play.

XLR8R is offering XLR8R+ subscribers free passes to the upcoming Circle of Live event taking place at the famous Dehors Brut venue in Paris, France on Saturday, December 21. Tickets are limited and will be allocated on a first come, first served basis.

Created in the summer of 2018, Circle of Live is the work of Sebastian Mullaert, the beloved Swedish artist known for his cerebral techno soundscapes. Recruitment for the project, which focuses on live improvisation and spontaneity from a continually rotating cast of members, began soon thereafter with the likes of Âme (Live), Johanna Knutsson, Mathew Jonson, and Leafar Legov. Circle now comprises 19 artists, all identified and selected by Mullaert.

For December 21, the lineup is a special one, consisting of Âme, Laurence Guy, Matt Karmil, and Mullaert himself. Learn more about Circle of Live via the ARTE video below, and listen to their XLR8R podcast from earlier this year.

For those who haven’t yet, just SUBSCRIBE HERE and email your full name with “Circle of Live: Paris” as the subject to xlr8r.plus@xlr8r.com to claim your FREE pass. For those current subscribers, simply email your full name and “Circle of Live: Paris” as the email subject.

