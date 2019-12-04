Subscribe to XLR8R+ for a Free Ticket to Circoloco in London The lineup includes Seth Troxler, Joseph Capriati, Gerd Janson, DJ Tennis, and more.

XLR8R is offering XLR8R+ subscribers free passes to the upcoming Circoloco event taking place at The Drumsheds, London, on Saturday, December 14 from 12PM to 11PM. Tickets are limited and will be allocated on a first come, first served basis.

Circoloco has become one of the most recognizable party brands in electronic music, rising to prominence at the legendary Ibiza nightclub DC10. It hs since gone on to achieve global status and December 14 is shaping up to be one of a special party with a top-class lineup. Seth Troxler, Joseph Capriati, Gerd Janson, Job Jobse, DJ Tennis, Bedouin, Carista, Gideön, Smokey, and a special guest TBA make up the bill with Printworks sister venue The Drumsheds providing the setting, so you know you’re in good hands.

For those who haven’t yet, just SUBSCRIBE HERE and email your full name with “Circoloco” as the subject to xlr8r.plus@xlr8r.com to claim your FREE pass. For those current subscribers, simply email your full name and “Circoloco” as the email subject.

The 17th edition of XLR8R+ is here featuring cuts from DeWalta, Öona Dahl, and Alci. You can subscribe here and hear snippets of the tracks below.