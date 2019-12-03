Subscribe to XLR8R+ for a Free Ticket to Epizode Festival in Vietnam Ben UFO, Craig Richards, Moodymann, Nicolas Lutz, Raresh, Ricardo Villalobos, Sonja Moonear, and more will all play.

XLR8R is offering XLR8R+ subscribers free passes to the upcoming Epizode Festival, taking place from Friday, December 27, 2019, until Tuesday, January 7, 2020.

This will be the fourth edition of the music and arts festival situated on Vietnam’s Phu Quoc Island, with the idyllic setting boasting tropical seas, epis sunsets, and white sandy beaches.

The lineup matches the scenery with some of the finest artists in electronic music on display, including Apollonia, Ben UFO, Carl Craig, Jamie Jones, Luciano, Moodymann, Nastia, Nicolas Lutz, Petre Inspirescu, Raresh, Ricardo Villalobos, Rhadoo, Richy Ahmed, Satori, Sonja Moonear, and many more, with over 70 names on show. Find the full lineup and travel options here, with the list of ticket options here.

