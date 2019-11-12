Subscribe to XLR8R+ for a Free Ticket to Feel My Bicep at The Warehouse Project Jeff Mills, Bicep, Floating Points (Live), Midland, Avalon Emerson, and more all set to play.

XLR8R is offering XLR8R+ subscribers free passes to the upcoming Feel My Bicep event at Warehouse Project taking place in Manchester, United Kingdom on Saturday, November 30. XLR8R has partnered with The Warehouse Project to offer a limited number of free passes which will be allocated on a first come, first served basis.

The Warehouse Project has become one of the UK’s leading club event series, throwing parties each year from September to New Year’s Day, with bookings spanning the most established names in electronic music and hip-hop. Their new venue, a 10,000-capacity spot called Depot at Mayfield, opened this year, promising top-notch production.

November 30 is particularly special because one of electronic music most legendary artists will be playing, Jeff Mills. He’s joined by a host of talent including Bicep, Floating Points (live), Midland, Avalon Emerson, 808 State (live), DJ Seinfeld, Call Super, Overmono (live), HAAi, Willow, and more. See the full lineup here.

For those who haven’t yet, SUBSCRIBE HERE then email your full name and “WHP:Feel My Bicep” to xlr8r.plus@xlr8r.com to claim your free event pass. For those current subscribers, simply email your full name and “WHP: Feel My Bicep” as the email subject.