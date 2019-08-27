FOLD with Anetha, Cio D’Or, Dasha Rush, and more The event takes place in London on Saturday, August 31.

XLR8R is offering XLR8R+ subscribers free passes to the upcoming FOLD Extended event with Cio D’Or, Dasha Rush, Anetha, and more, taking place at the recently opened FOLD in London on Saturday, August 31.

FOLD opened in 2018 and has injected new life into London’s music scene with its bookings, late license, and expertly crafted sound system. For this upcoming edition they have a lineup of artists who continually stretch and reshape the boundaries of techno with French techno wizard Anetha and Russian techno Innovator Dasha Rush who will be joined by experimental DJ Cio D’OR, Neil Landstrumm (live), Kerrie, and FOLD resident Voicedrone. Expect an amalgam of unbashed techno, improvised sounds, EBM and more, all night.

We’ve partnered with FOLD to offer XLR8R+ subscribers a select amount of free guestlist passes.

For those who haven’t yet, SUBSCRIBE HERE and email your full name, subscription confirmation page screenshot, and “FOLD” to xlr8r.plus@xlr8r.com to claim your free event pass.

For those current subscribers, simply email your full name and “FOLD” as the email subject.

