Subscribe to XLR8R+ for a Free Ticket to Get Perlonized at ADE 2019 Zip, Margaret Dygas, Thomas Melchior (live), Sammy Dee, and Markus Nikolai (live) will all play on Sunday, October 20.

XLR8R is offering XLR8R+ subscribers free passes to the upcoming Get Perlonized party, taking place in Amsterdam during Amsterdam Dance Event (ADE) on Sunday, October 20 at Shelter.

Perlon is one of electronic music’s most respected musical institutions, and its regular Get Perlonized parties are held at Panorama Bar in Berlin. This particular lineup features founders Zip and Markus Nikolai alongside some of the label’s core artists in Margaret Dygas, Thomas Melchior (live), and Sammy Dee.

For those who haven’t yet, just SUBSCRIBE HERE and email your full name with “Get Perlonized ADE” as the subject to xlr8r.plus@xlr8r.com to claim your free event pass. For those current subscribers, simply email your full name and “Get Perlonized ADE” as the email subject.

Full Lineup, Get Perlonized at ADE.

Zip

Margaret Dygas

Melchior Productions Ltd (live)

Sammy Dee

Markus Nikolai (live)

Jörg Franzmann (video)