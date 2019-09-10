XLR8R Presents Onur Özer, Sugar Free, and a Special Guest TBA in London The event will go down on October 26 at Fold, and will be free for XLR8R+ members.

XLR8R+ will present a special night with Onur Özer, Sugar Free, plus a special guest TBA at Fold in London next month.

Turkish techno-wizard Onur Özer’s intergalactic beats seem made for the Fold soundsystem, which is known for its quality. He’ll be backed up by Spain’s Sugar Free, an up-and-coming DJ-producer now based in Berlin, and also a very special Italian guest, who has been tearing it up all over the world with his groove-laden selections (he also recently featured on the XLR8R podcast series).

This is a FREE event to celebrate our member supported community, XLR8R+, via Bandcamp. You MUST be an XLR8R+ member to attend this party. If you are not a member, become one HERE for only $5 (£4.15) per month.

Once you’re a member, email xlr8r.plus@xlr8r.com with your name and “XLR8R London” as the subject. We’ll add you to the guest list and confirm your addition.

XLR8R+ is a member-supported community and movement to allow XLR8R to continue to support independent music and journalism. Each month, premium members receive three exclusive tracks from three different artists, a dedicated artwork and PDF zine, exclusive content, private streaming playlists, free festival and event passes, and other valued goods such as sample packs and discounts.

What you’ll get once you sign up:

– The back catalog as high-quality downloads, including every track, zine, sample pack, and artwork we’ve released.

– Unlimited streaming of the back catalog via Bandcamp’s mobile app. You can also stream any track that you purchase from Bandcamp via the app.

– Free event passes and discounts.

– Exclusive access to the XLR8R+ member community—here we will post updates, exclusive mixes, content, and more.

– Every XLR8R+ edition moving forward.

THANK YOU for being a member of XLR8R+ and supporting independent culture.