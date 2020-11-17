Brooklyn’s Jasmine Infiniti 'BXTCH SLÄP' (Remastered) LP is available now

Dark Entries has released BXTCH SLÄP, Jasmine Infiniti‘s debut album.

Infiniti, a Brooklyn, New York-based queer nightlife luminary, self-rereleased BXTCH SLÄP back in March. It followed on from SiS, her debut EP and an ode to queer solidarity, community, and sisterhood.

Over its 13 disruptive club cuts, BXTCH SLÄP conjures occult rave incantations with sub-tectonic bass and seductive harmonies. The record audaciously champions R&B, vogue, and hip-hop sounds, but it also boasts surprising range, moving briskly between ethereal hardcore house, anxious dark electro, and certifiable techno bangers.

“BXTCH SLÄP might be suited for the high-impact dancefloor,” Dark Entries says, “but this music takes on a new life in the moments we spend between the parties, alone, and full of desire.”

The record was mastered by George Horn at Fantasy Studios. The vinyl edition sleeve features photography from Guerrilla Davis and a hand-drawn Infiniti logo designed by Eloise Leigh with a 3-D chrome effect by Sebastian Ortega. Each copy includes a 3-D chrome die-cut sticker.

Tracklisting



01. BXTCH SLÄP—QUEEN OF HELL (INTRO)

02. NXT2U

03. HOTT

04. GHETRRO

05. DOWNHILL

06. DEMONHOLE

07. YES, SIR

08. SPOOKED

09. BE READY

10. WELLFAIR

11. <3 (HEART)

12. HOWEVER

13. SHONUFF

BXTCH SLÄP (Remastered) LP is available now on Dark Entries. Meanwhile, you can order here and stream the record in full below.

<a href="https://jasmineinfiniti.bandcamp.com/album/bxtch-sl-p-remastered">Bxtch Släp (Remastered) by Jasmine Infiniti</a>