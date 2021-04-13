Pan Daijing Unveils New Album, ‘Jade’ 'Jade' LP is scheduled for June 4 release.

Photo: Dzhovani

Pan Daijing will release Jade, a new album on PAN.

Jade is Daijing’s first album since 2017’s Lack 惊蛰, also released through Bill Kouligas‘ label. Since then, the Berlin-based sound artist, born and raised in Guiyang, southwest China, has presented a series of exhibition performances at institutions including Tate Modern.

In contrast to these projects, Jade‘s nine tracks have been written “without the imperatives of direct address to performers or audience.” For this reason, the album “speaks inward,” inviting a kind of “rhetorical listening.”

While Daijing leans on materials that’ll familiar from her previous work, which is to say ascetic electronic textures and voice bent in irreverent directions, her arrangements here “linger in tension, extending curiosity towards the delicate void that nourishes extremes.”

The album is mixed and mastered by Rashad Becker.

Tracklisting



01. Clean 一月

02. The Goat 二月

03. Dictee 三月

04. Tilt 四月

05. Dust 五月

06. Ran 乱

07. Let 七月

08. Metal 八月

09. Moema, Forever 九月

Jade LP is scheduled for June 4 release. Meanwhile, you can stream “Dust 五月” in full below and pre-order here.

<a href="https://pan-daijing.bandcamp.com/album/jade">Jade 玉观音 by Pan Daijing</a>