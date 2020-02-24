Subscribe to XLR8R+ for a FREE Ticket to see Jeff Mills at Shelter The party will go down on February 29.

XLR8R is offering current and new XLR8R+ subscribers free tickets to see Jeff Mills at Shelter in Amsterdam on February 29.

All you have to do is SUBSCRIBE HERE, then email xlr8r.plus@xlr8r.com with your name and “Jeff Mills” as the subject. If you are already a subscriber, you can simply email in.

One of the true legends of the techno scene, Jeff Mills will play at Shelter for the first edition of his European tour appropriately named ‘The Directors Cut.’ It will mark his long-awaited debut at the famous venue where he will play Axis Records only, taking the dance floor through the label’s extensive back catalog in his timeless style.

Support on the night comes from Amsterdam’s veteran DJ/producer of funk-laden house and techno, Shinedoe. It’s not often you get to see a genius at work in such a special space for free, so don’t miss out on this offer.

Please note passes will be allocated on a first come first serve basis. You can find out more about XLR8R+ here.

