µ-Ziq Revisits the ’90s with New EP Series
'Goodbye' LP is scheduled for April 1 release.
Mike Paradinas, the artist better known as µ-Ziq, has unveiled a new EP on Planet Mu.
The six-track EP, called Goodbye, is the first in a series of releases by the pioneering British artist, all of which are centred around the 25th Anniversary Edition of Lunatic Harness, his classic 1997 album. It’s inspired by Paradinas going back through the archives while he was remastering the album, and it sees him revisiting the ’90s, taking on jungle and its precursor jungle tekno, and “upgrading them with the benefit of hindsight and contemporary software,” we’re told. Goodbye approaches these old genres “like a sandpit, and stretches them in directions only Mike might take.”
According to Paradinas, the release is imbued with his “lush sense of melody” and his “knack for striking contrasts.” We’re not to be shocked to hear maudlin piano, 303, and amens in the same track.
Paradinas’ last album, Scurlage, came last year on Madrid’s Analogical Force. It was his first full-length since 2013.
Tracklisting
01. Goodbye
02. Giddy All Over
03. Moise
04. Rave Whistle
05. Rave Whistle (Darkside Mix)
06. Rave Whistle (Jungle Tekno Mix)
Goodbye LP is scheduled for April 1 release. Meanwhile, you can stream the title-track below and pre-order here.