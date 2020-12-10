박혜진 Park Hye Jin Teams Up with Nosaj Thing for Ninja Tune Single 'CLOUDS' is available now.

Photo by The1Point8, Shot in Los Angeles, California

박혜진 Park Hye Jin has teamed up with Nosaj Thing for “CLOUDS,” a new digital single on Ninja Tune.

“CLOUDS” features Park rapping in Korean over woozy beats made with Nosaj Thing, a Los Angeles native of Korean descent.

It’s the latest addition to a standout year for the young rapper, singer, DJ and producer. Just recently, she released her “Can you” video and remix of that same track by Galcher Lustwerk, plus a collaboration with Blood Orange. In June, she shared How can I, a popular EP completed over the course of 2019, and her latest full release.

박 Park (surname) 혜진 Hye Jin (first name) originates from Seoul, but is now based in Los Angeles, having spent time living in Melbourne and London. She has gained a reputation for dreamlike minimal house and techno productions, debuting with 2018’s IF U WANT IT.

Tracklisting



01. CLOUDS

CLOUDS is available digitally now on Bandcamp, with a stream below.

<a href="https://parkhyejin.bandcamp.com/album/clouds">CLOUDS by 박혜진 Park Hye Jin & Nosaj Thing</a>