Aleksi Perälä Presents his Second Album on трип 'Resonance' LP lands November 29.

Aleksi Perälä will present his new album on трип, titled Resonance.

Resonance is the Finnish producer’s second album on Nina Kraviz’ label, following 2017’s Paradox. It marks a milestone in Perälä’s journey with the colundi sequence, a custom musical scale designed alongside Rephlex boss Grant Wilson-Claridge, who described the process to The Wire as:

“Instead of dividing the keyboard into octaves with semitones, we have chosen specific frequencies to work around. The scale is 128 resonant frequencies chosen via experimentation and philosophy, each relating to a specific human bio-resonance, or psychology, traditional mysticism or belief, physics, astronomy, maths, chemistry.”

Perälä recorded the first half of the album in Montreal, Canada, and completed it in Lahti, Finland.

Tracklisting



01. UKMH51900039

02. UKMH51900040

03. UKMH51900041

04. UKMH51900042

05. UKMH51900043

06. UKMH51900044

07. UKMH51900045

08. UKMH51900046

09. UKMH51900047

10. UKMH51900048

Resonance LP lands November 29, with “UKMH51900048” streaming in full below and pre-order here.