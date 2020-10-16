Hyperdub to Release First Film Score with Lawrence Lek’s “AIDOL 爱道” 'AIDOL 爱道 (OST)' LP is scheduled for November 27 release.

Hyperdub will release Lawrence Lek‘s score for his debut feature film, “AIDOL 爱道.”

“AIDOL 爱道” premiered at London gallery Sadie Coles HQ in 2019 and has since appeared in numerous virtual and physical art, film, and music festivals and exhibitions around the world. It tells the story of a fading superstar, Diva, who enlists an aspiring Artificial Intelligence songwriter to mount a comeback performance at the 2065 eSports Olympic finale.

Lawrence’s accompanying soundtrack is a “delicate lattice,” we’re told, “complex, opaque, and entirely synthetic.” Diva’s yearning vocals, sung in English and Mandarin, cast classical melodies over billowing, intricately arranged songs. The instrumental tracks of the album, produced together with composer Seth Scott, are elegiac and beautiful, hybridising the classic film score, folding in patterns from game soundtracks and vaporwave.

Lawrence is a simulation artist who uses computer-generated animation and video game engines to create films and virtual worlds. Outside of filmmaking, he has collaborated with Kode9 on the “Nøtel,” a simulation of a post-apocalyptic automated hotel, which began as a series of audio-visual performances and continues as a virtual reality installation. Lawrence has also created and released the soundtracks to five of his previous projects, most recently Temple OST earlier in 2020.

The vinyl release includes four new original prints of the “AIDOL 爱道” virtual world, and a downloadable bilingual lyric sheet in English and Chinese. A limited-edition USB card with a custom-printed case, with hi-res digital copies of the artwork and lossless versions of the tracks will also be available.

Tracklisting

01. Intro (My Single Isn’t Finished Yet)

02. Deep Blue Monday

03. In The Game

04. Chance Encounter (Jungle Theme) w/ Seth Scott

05. Call Of Beauty

06. Welcome To SoMA w/ Seth Scott

07. Unreal

08. Superstar

09. One Nation

10. Beware Your Fans, Diva

11. Call Of Beauty (eSports Reprise) w/ Seth Scott

12. Followers (Diva’s Theme)

13. Farsight’s Greatest Star

14. In My Prime (Bonus Track)

15. Apocalypse (End Credits)

AIDOL 爱道 (OST) LP is scheduled for November 27 release. Meanwhile, you can stream “Unreal” below and pre-order the record here.