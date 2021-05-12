Robert Yang (a.k.a Bézier) is 羅伯特 for New Album 'Lexicon' LP is scheduled for June 21 release.

Robert Yang, better known as Bézier, will release a new album as 羅伯特.

Lexicon is Yang’s second release as 羅伯特, an alias he established early this year, and it comes on his own Piece of Work label. We’re told that the EP is “incredibly lush” and “well-timed for this season of pre-summer blooms,” with its “dazzling fantasia that’s easy to get lost in.”

As always, Yang’s synth work forms the spine of the release, but he takes his stylistic signature to a new level here; the record is more refined, more intentional, and more layered, we’re told. Though Lexicon could be characterized as disco-tinged, synth-pop-leaning techno, there’s also an IDM influence.

Last month, Yang, a San Francisco-based producer, put out an EP called Undulate as Bézier. In January, he launched Piece of Work with his Heirloom LP. For more information on Yang, and his work with Honey Soundsystem, check out his XLR8R feature here.

Tracklisting



01. Lexicon

02. Flutter

03. Encoding

04. Assimilate

05. Inhalation

06. Transpose

07. Pseudonym

08. Exaltation

Lexicon LP is scheduled for June 21 release. Meanwhile, you can stream the title-track below and pre-order the album here.