XLR8R & SHAPE Wrap Up: Watch a 360-Degree Video by Kӣr Regenerative, textural ambience, presented by SONICA.

XLR8R‘s partnership with SHAPE platform continues with an audio-visual piece by Kӣr.

The piece, titled “Bescenje,” is a live performance by Serbian artist Bane Jovančević under his Kӣr alias, recorded with 360-degree video technology and featuring regenerative textural ambient and engulfing drones performed on an expansive modular setup.

You can watch the video in full via the player below, with more on Kӣr here.

Kӣr is a 2020 artist of the SHAPE platform for innovative music and audiovisual art, co-funded by the Creative Europe program of the European Union. This online premiere is presented by XLR8R in collaboration with SONICA.

XLR8R is also featuring a package of exclusive music and content from a selection of SHAPE artists for the latest edition of XLR8R+, including tracks and a sample pack from Jay Glass Dubs, Poly Chain, and Rian Treanor. Check it out here: https://bit.ly/XLR8Rplus_SHAPE