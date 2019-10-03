Lapalux Returns with New Brainfeeder Album 'Amnioverse' LP is out November 8 on Brainfeeder.

Lapalux (a.k.a Stuart Howard) will release his fourth album on Flying Lotus’ Brainfeeder next month.

Amnioverse—“a sort of portmanteau of the amniotic sac and the universe,” he explains—revolves around notions of fluidity; the idea that birth, life, death, and rebirth is a never-ending continuum. Howard channels these ethereal ideas through a new and ever-expanding modular synth set-up, injecting human emotion, and layering recordings of weather, wind, rain and fire, lending an elemental, celestial feel to the composition.

While 2017’s Ruinism was about sonic wreckage and deconstruction, with Amnioverse, Howard took a different approach, basing each track around a snippet of spoken-word from “friends, lovers, and ex partners,” and building the music around it.

He also reconnects with Icelandic vocalist JFDR (real name Jófríður Ákadóttir) as well as vocalist Lilia. “For me, the real focus was that the whole record flowed,” Howard says. ”I worked on each song sequentially and wouldn’t stop working on a session until they fitted together and told the story that I wanted to tell.”

Initial inspiration for the album came from a photograph of James Turrell’s “Twilight Epiphany Skyspace” installation in Texas. “I looked at it every day for three years whilst making this record.” explains Howard, “People are sitting in what looks like a waiting room lit in a purple hue, looking up at the dark night sky through a rectangular hole in the ceiling. The image has so much depth and means so much to me….it seems like we are all in that waiting room, waiting to be somewhere or go somewhere. That’s what I tried to encapsulate in this record.”

Turrell’s influence extends to the album cover too, itself an homage to the artist’s work with light, shadow, and perspective. Conceived by Creative Director and photographer Dan Medhurst and Owen Gildersleeve—an expert in hand-crafted illustration and set design—the build stemmed from a vision that Howard imagined: “I initially had an idea of a person, or group of people, in an impossibly large room set in a fog of pink looking into a void symbolic of a womb or amniotic sac,” he says. “We then ran with the idea of making a structure that had a deeper perspective, the ever decreasing octagon shape that suggests a sort of birth canal into the unknown.”

Tracklisting

01. Oblivion

02. Voltaic Acid

03. Momentine

04. Earth

05. Hellix

06. Thin Air (feat. JFDR)

07. Limb To Limb (feat. Lilia)

08. The Lux Quadrant (feat. JFDR)

09. Amnioverse

10. Esc

Amnioverse is out November 8 on Brainfeeder, with “Earth” streaming in full below.