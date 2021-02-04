Goldie Curates ‘XLR8R+028,’ Delivering a Set of Tracks, Samples, and Art Osquello, Littlecigarette, Searchlight, and Natalie Duncan all feature.

We’re excited to present to you the 28th edition of XLR8R+, curated by Goldie, real name Clifford Joseph Price.

After the ambient excursions of Pontiac Streator, Exael, DJ Dre, and Opheliaxz, which reflected on a challenging 2020, we decided to shift up a gear with an upbeat compilation featuring four young artists chosen by Goldie. Not only does this collection symbolize our intentions for the year ahead—to help you discover young, cutting-edge music across genres—but it reflects Goldie’s tastes, in that each artist has been hand-picked by him. Given his ear for musical pedigree, these are four artists to keep an eye on.

While all four artists are signed to Goldie’s Fallen Tree 1Hundred label, intended to “shine a light on artists of all genres who have real strength and integrity,” their sounds couldn’t be more different.

We begin the edition with Osquello, a wildly gifted rapper and song-writer originating from north London. Last year, he collaborated with Goldie on “Restless,” a feel-good breaks track with head-nodding sway, and he’s offered up the previously unreleased instrumental here. (As a bonus, Goldie and Osquello have included a collection of samples taken from Something Behind Me, the EP that includes “Restless.”)

Next up is Littlecigarette, a self-taught producer and rapper from Norfolk, who has delivered an audacious taste of his debut album, a narcotic rap track with a low-slung groove at its core. Then there’s Searchlight, the jazz project of two promising young talents based in Dublin, Ireland, with “We Could Be More,” a gorgeous melancholic beats track with tender instrumentation. Closing the edition is British neo-soul singer Natalie Duncan with “Lucid,” a bass-heavy neo-soul cut, originally released on her debut album, Free.

As always, this edition is packed with extras—in addition to the sample-pack from Osquello and Goldie. We have a small collection of field recordings from Goldie, recorded in Thailand, that will surely provide inspiration and texture to your productions. There is also a collection of art from three artists in Goldie’s Aurum Gallery, a contemporary street art gallery based in Bangkok, Thailand. There are also two art concept sheets from the Metalheadz archive, which give an interesting insight into cover art processes, plus a graffiti sketch from Goldie.

Tracklisting

01. Osquello feat. Goldie and James Davidson “Restless” (Instrumental)

02. Littlecigarette “Fuck”

03. Searchlight “We Could Be More”

04. Natalie Duncan “Lucid”

Extras

01. Goldie’s Thailand Field Recordings

02. Goldie and Osquello Sample Pack

03. Arum Gallery Art Collection

04. Goldie Graffiti Sketch