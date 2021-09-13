Jamaica Suk, BNJMN, and Kyoka Feature on ‘XLR8R+033,’ a Techno Special With a jaw-dropping artwork and NFT from Jamie Gorman and an Ableton Live project download.

We’re delighted to launch the 33rd edition of XLR8R+, a techno special.

With this month’s selections, we’ve decided to deliver music from two artists we’ve supported a lot in the past, Jamaica Suk and BNJMN, originating from San Francisco and Bournemouth, England respectively. Our third artist is someone we’ve discovered more recently: Kyoka, a Japanese producer signed to Raster-Noton. Now we’ve discovered her, there’s no going back; each track in this special collection explores a different facet of the broader techno realm.

We begin the collection with Suk’s “Dream Delusions,” a cerebral dancefloor experience that is at once physical, emotive, and captivating, defined by dizzying sound design and razor-sharp percussion. (For those interested in learning exactly how she made it, Suk has shared her Ableton Live project too, available for download!) For the next track, BNJMN’s “Second Charm,” Ben Thomas takes things deeper with a sophisticated slice of techno characterized by subtle rhythmic fluctuations and a sense of space that is felt rather than heard. To close, Kyoka has delivered two different mixes of a new track produced specifically for this edition. One is a white-knuckle ride and the other is more of a late-night spectacle that utilizes an ever-morphing rolling groove for maximum dancefloor effect.

The artwork this month comes from Jamie Gorman, an illustrator and graphic designer based in London. As is customary now, the art is also available as an NFT, so go grab it via the button below. Currently, each NFT is available for one month, and only subscribers of that particular month will have access to the NFT, with the unclaimed NFTs being burned.

Mastering comes from Kamran Sadeghi.

Thanks for your continued support.

The XLR8R Team

The music, PDF zine, and wallpaper art can be downloaded once you SUBSCRIBE HERE. If you’re already a subscriber, you can download the package below.

Subscribers can also head here to claim XLR8R+032 as an NFT. If you already have a wallet, the NFT will be airdropped to your address and those new to crypto and the NFT space will be guided to download and set up a wallet in an easy-to-use process. You will need to verify your subscription with the email you used to subscribe to XLR8R+.