Web3 Weekly Wrap: Beatport Announces Generative NFT Project, Caprices Festival’s NFT and Metaverse Summit, Jacques Greene, and More We detail our favorite NFTs, DAOs, platforms, and DeFi and DApp projects in the Web3 space from last week.

This week’s Web3 Wrap includes news on Beatport’s first generative NFT project, in partnership with PIXELYNX, Caprices Festival’s NFT and metaverse summit, Jacques Greene’s new EP and NFT, The Willow Tree DAO’s first IRL event, SODAA STREAM, and more.

Dive in below.

Beatport Partners with PIXELYNX on Generative NFT Project

Beatport will be releasing a new generative NFT project in partnership with PIXELYNX.

This week, Beatport announced the project, which will draw on the metaverse and blockchain experience of PIXELYNX, Joel Zimmermann (a.k.a. deadmau5) and Richie Hawtin’s new gaming platform, to release 3,030 generative NFTs called Synth Heads. The announcement included a video that details the characters that will form the basis of the project. The characters are derived from famous synths and drum machines and are named accordingly: BØB, Lynn, Pauline, Oscar, Seq-Ee, and Dax 7. From this basis, unique traits and stories will be generated, making each Synth Head unique.

The project is set to launch on January 27 with further information coming via Beatport’s Discord.

Caprices Festival Announces NFT and Metaverse Summit for 2022 Edition

Switzerland’s Caprices Festival has announced it will hold an NFT and metaverse summit as part of its 2022 edition.

The 2022 edition will follow a two-year break and will take place from April 15 to 17 in Crans-Montana, Switzerland. This year’s lineup includes b2b sets from Luciano and Ricardo Villalobos and Janeret and Varhat, as well as performances by RPR Soundsystem, Fumiya Tanaka, Jamie Jones, Cassy, Recondite, Dana Ruh, Guti, Archie Hamilton, Digby, and Alci, among many others.

This year’s edition will also feature an NFT and metaverse summit, one of the first of its kind at an electronic music festival. For the summit component, Caprices has teamed up with cryptocurrency app SwissBorg to host a series of events such as NFT awards, NFT auctions, conferences, VR experiences, and more.

You can find the full lineup and more information on the Caprices website.

Jacques Greene Announces New EP, With an NFT Version Also On the Way

Jacques Greene has announced a new EP.

Greene announced the new EP, titled FANTASY, yesterday on his Twitter, sharing the first single, “TAURUS.” Greene went on to state that the recording of the EP was a way to get through the lockdowns by forcing himself “out of a funk to make stuff that felt escapist.” Greene worked with Joel Ford and Leanne Macomber, who each mixed the record and provided vocal lines, respectively. Resident Advisor reports that an NFT release is planned, the details of which will be announced in the coming days.

Back at the start of last year, Greene was one of the first producers to experiment with music NFTs, selling the publishing rights to his song “Promise” to great success (an ETH sale worth around $24,000 at the time of sale).

FANTASY will be released via LuckyMe on January 28.

You can stream and order the EP here.

The Willow Tree DAO Hosts its First IRL Event

Tonight, The Willow Tree DAO (TWT) held its first IRL event and the first in its new event series, Enter The Willow Tree, at Hanover 1717.

According to TWT, the event series will exhibit projects and creations from the TWT community, as well as DJ sets from TWT members. The events will look to connect members of the rave community with TWT members and “an array of influential guests in the nightlife, creative, investment, and crypto spaces,” to act as an incubator and think tank to push rave culture into the future.

You can find more about the event and the series’ mission here, with more on The Willow Tree here.

SODAA Announces Lineup for First SODAA STREAM Event

SODAA, a new community that is “developing a decentralized governance model for an experimental music and arts venue in London,” has announced the lineup for its first SODAA STREAM event.

Back before the break, on December 21, SODAA released an open call to its community for DJs to play SODAA STREAM, a 12-hour Netil Radio takeover, taking applications and sifting through them over the weeks following the open call. This week, the list of selected DJs was announced and includes MP3, Jung Latch, Able Archer, Euchre, RAUCAAU, ex.sses, Jakona Tamma, Tristian Ayela, Vanity Crystal, sinny, and Shirley Temper.

SODAA STREAM will take over London community radio station Netil Radio on Saturday, January 29 from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. You can find the full lineup and more details here.

What to Join and Who to Follow:

Iman Europe: musician, NFT artist, and head of artist relations at Sound.

AmbieNFT: a generative hardware ambient NFT project.

BPM: a music NFT discord bot allowing streaming of records off Catalog, Zora, and Sound.

Spike: an art publication with a new issue focusing on Web3.