Web3 Weekly Wrap: Forefront and Coinvise’s Tokenized Community Hackathon, Refraction Festival NFTs, and More We detail our favorite NFTs, DAOs, platforms, and DeFi and DApp projects in the Web3 space from last week.

This week’s Web3 Wrap includes Forefront and Coinvise’s tokenized community hackathon, Refraction Festival Season 0 NFTs, Seed Club’s fourth cohort Demo Day, music NFT platform Sound’s exclusive presale feature, The Willow Tree’s second IRL event, Enter The Den, and more.

Check it all out below.

Forefront and Coinvise Announce Tokenized Community Hackathon

Forefront and Coinvise have announced a virtual tokenized community hackathon, running from April 6 to April 8.

The hackathon is aimed at “supporting creators who want to launch and build tokenized communities,” bringing together and connecting a wide-range of creatives, coders, contributors, and Web3 explorers and providing them with tools and a support network to allow them to explore the opportunities of community tokens.

The Forefront and Coinvise teams will provide guidance to hackathon participants via workshops, talks, and resources, as well as access to leading Web3 mentors, including Scalar Capital founder, Linda Xie, 1kx partner Pet3rPan, Showtime founder, Alex Masmej, BlvckHvnd founder, Ameer “Sirsu,” Global Coin Research founder, Joyce Yang, and The Late Checkout CMO, Vyara Ndejuru.

The hackathon will award over $10,000 in prizes, available in various prizes and bounties.

You can find out more about the hackathon and sign up here.

Refraction Festival Extends Minting of Season 0 NFT

Refraction Festival has extended the minting of its Season 0 NFT through April 4.

The Season 0 NFT features seven individuals NFTs from leading crypto artists Claire Silver, Setta Studio, Ellie Pritts, p1xelfool, Yoshi Sedeoka, Cibelle Cavalli Bastos, and Linda Dounia.

The NFT will also include guest list and express entry to all Refraction events until March 20, 2023, plus greenlist to future drops, physical and digital merch, and an exclusive metaverse and IRL experience during Refraction’s extended NFTNYC event. Holders will also have access to a special section in Refraction’s Discord server, which will provide “alpha on all of the events and happenings in the Refraction community.”

Refraction is a DAO building a new model for festival and event curation and presentation, with satellite events happening across the globe in over 16 cities. Artists set to perform include Danny Daze, Mathew Jonson, HRDVISION, Yu Su, Deadbeat, Byron the Aquarius, and more.

The Refraction Season 0 NFT can be purchased for 0.202 ETH (round $680 at the time of writing). Season 0 NFT owners will be given access to batch mint the seven individual artworks for free (plus gas fees)

You can find more about Refraction and mint the Season 0 NFT here.

Seed Club Hosts its Latest Cohort Demo Day

Seed Club will have its latest Demo Day on Friday, April 1.

The Demo Day will run at 12 p.m. Pacific Time, featuring all the projects from the latest Seed Club accelerator cohort. Each project lead will be given the chance to take the Seed Club stage and showcase their community’s “call to adventure” (essentially the project’s mission). Seed Club notes that the Demo Day is a perfect “opportunity to scout the most innovative web3 communities.”

Projects included in this latest cohort include Mirage, an AR (augmented reality) marketplace; MusicOS, a Web3 music dashboard; Kali, a DAO focused on solving and helping with legal issues surrounding DAOs; Metalabel, a cultural projects fund; COLORS, a media and content organization; gmgn Supply, a Web3-native physical food brand producer; SongADAO, a DAO focused on helping musicians make a living in Web3; Boys Club, a social club that will help onboard women and non-binary people into Web3; ClimateDAO, a decentralized fund focused on climate action and community; and Floppy, a Decentralized Audio Workstation.

You can RSVP to the Demo Day here.

Sound Opens Collector Presale Access Feature

Music NFT platform Sound has released a new feature allowing Sound NFT collectors exclusive presale access to new drops.

Sound’s latest feature rewards Sound NFT collectors by allocating a portion of the total supply of new drops to Sound holders. Artists returning to the platform for new releases, can allocate up to 25 of the 50 available editions to holders of their previous drops; whereas new artists releasing on Sound for the first time will have 10 editions reserved for the top 10 overall Sound NFT collectors. Any editions that are unsold in the presale will be automatically released in the public offering.

The new presale feature went live on Tuesday with Vic Mensa’s new drop, which you can check out here.

The Willow Tree Hosts Enter The Den Event

On Friday, April 1, The Willow Tree (TWT) will host its second IRL event, Enter The Den.

Enter The Den follows the first event iteration, Enter The Willow Tree, this time taking place at Dalston Den in London from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. Like the first event, Enter The Den will “exhibit DJs, projects, and creations from the community,” while connecting members of the rave community with TWT members and Dalston Den’s eclectic community.

The event will also act as a warm up for Dalston Den’s Rough Cuts, running from 9 p.m. to 3 a.m. with a lineup headed up by Shawn Cartier.

You can find more and get tickets to Enter The Den here.

What to Join and Who to Follow:

hedsDAO: a decentralized audio-visual community releasing music.

Dev Moore: Creative Director at Felt Zine.

Mad Keys: music producer and Web3 artist.

unkfunk: music producer and SidewaysDAO member.