Web3 Weekly Wrap: Foundation Adds Collections, MODA DAO Releases Whitepaper, Snoop Dog Expands, Omar S, and Latashá Play Art Basel, and More

This week’s Web3 Wrap includes a Foundations new Collections feature, MODA DAO’s music industry whitepaper, Snoop Dogg’s one-of-one NFT with Coldie and metaverse expansion, and Miami Art Basel parties featuring Omar S, Suzi Analogue, Total Freedom, and Latashá, and more.

Foundation Adds New Collections Feature

Foundation released a new long-awaited feature called Collections this week.

Collections gives creators the ability to deploy and own their own smart contracts, and mint NFTs to it as part of a collection, such as an album or gallery exhibition. The Collections feature will allow creators to name their collection, add a logo and image, and a collection description. There is no limit to how many artworks can be listed in a collection, however, the creator will need to pay the gas fees to mint and list each work in the collection. Old works already minted on Foundation cannot be added to newly minted Collections but that utility is rumored to be on the way.

You can find out more about Collections, including how to mint, on the help page, and check out a selection of already minted collections here.

MODA DAO Releases Music3 Industry Whitepaper

Today, MODA DAO released its whitepaper, “The Genesis of Music3.”

The whitepaper aims to bring MODA DAO participants and the music world up to speed with the state of the industry and the issues it’s currently facing, yearly benchmarks, how Web3 technologies can provide opportunities for better operations, and the overall strategy and approach that MODA will take. The paper goes on to detail an ideal on-chain environment and the participants needed to realize it, off-chain on-chain bridges to approach legacy content, data hubs and funding to be used by independent MODA projects, and a creator-first community that will drive “innovation, conversation, alternative finance, collaboration, and transparency.”

You can find the full 42-page paper here.

Omar S, Empress Of, Latashá, Suzi Analogue, and More Play Art Basel Miami

Art Basel Miami is currently underway and both Zora and Friends WIth Benefits have events today and tonight with stellar lineups.

Up first, running today from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. (EST), Friends With Benefits is hosting a day party featuring the turntable wizardry of Detroit’s Omar S, LA-based artist Empress Of, Nick León, Raihan_, and DJ Skeet. The party will also have pickleball, lawn games, backyard BBQ, massages, and libations. Following that, running from 8 p.m. to 2 a.m, Latashá will host the after-hours party for Zora’s Zoratopia, which featured a day of talks, workshops, and sound baths. The after-hours will feature performances by Aluna, Jesse Boykins III, Sassy Black, and Latashá, among others.

Earlier this week, Foundation and Friends With Benefits also hosted a joint party featuring the likes of Azealia Banks, Total Freedom, Suzi Analogue, and a DJ set by Erykah Badu, and The Heart Project and Doodles hosted an event with performances and art by Aidan Cullen, D33J, Julien Klinciwitz, Lucien Smith, and surprise guest A-Trak.

You can find more about today’s events here and here.

Snoop Dogg Extends His Influence With One-of-One NFT Drop and Metaverse Land Acquisition

This week, Snoop Dogg extended his Web3 influence and foothold with a new one-of-one NFT drop and metaverse land acquisition.

The one-of-one drop, titled “Decentral Eyes Dogg,” was created in collaboration with renowned crypto artist Coldie and features a stunning collage and a new track by Snoop, as reported by Fad Magazine. The NFT will be auctioned off on SuperRare and will be on show for the duration of Miami Art Basel at SuperRare’s curated exhibitions at nftnow x Christie’s and the Flager Street Art Festival on the monolith.

According to Decrypt, Snoop Dogg is also recreating his California mansion in decentralized metaverse game The Sandbox. Snoop partnered with The Sandbox on a set of virtual lots in what is being dubbed the “Snoopverse.” Today it was reported that the lot next to Snoop’s sold for a whopping 71,000 SAND, which is equivalent to around $450,000—the small price to pay to be Snoop’s neighbor in the metaverse.

You can check out “Decentral Eyes Dogg” on SuperRare here.

