Download: 1STR1C3 “illseeyouagain” Hypnotic and uplifting sounds from Milan.

1STR1C3 will release his debut EP, Fastridebadfinish on the Italian electronic label 51Beats on February 25.

1STR1C3 is an emerging producer and electronic composer based in Milan whose background in music started at a very young age. His curious nature led him to London at the age of 17 to learn about acoustics and it’s this pursuit of a well-defined sound that shaped his unique style and the music on his debut, Fastridebadfinish.

The concept behind Fastridebadfinish was birthed in the back of a car one night after returning home from a gig. Today’s XLR8R download, “illseeyouagain,” kicks off the release with hypnotic and uplifting, ethereal music that would not be out of place in a Christopher Nolan film score. The following track, “rbtfeelings,” ups the suspense but with much darker tones, before the ambient and self-reflective “rbtrevenge” and “Fallen,” an emotive sci-fi epic, close the EP.

“illseeyouagain” is available to XLR8R+ subscribers as a free download below.

Tracklisting:

illseeuagain rbtfeelings rbtrevenge fallen

Pre-order the full EP from Juno here.

Full XLR8R+ Members can download the track below. If you’re not an XLR8R+ member, you can read more about it and subscribe here.