Download: Alex Albrecht “Adam’s Charm with Adam Haliwell”

Next month, Australia’s Analogue Attic will release the debut album from Alex Albrecht, titled Campfire Stories.

Following his work on Scissor and Thread as Melquíades and a set of stunning outings as Albrecht La’Brooy with Sean La’Brooy, Campfire Stories presents ten tracks in Albrecht’s inimitable style, weaving together Australiana field recordings, pensive instrumentation, and, at times, club-based percussion. On the LP, Albrecht also enlists the work of a range of collaborators, including 30/70’s Allysha Joy and Ziggy Zeitgeist (ZFEX), Thomas Gray, Carla Oliver (Badskin), and the aforementioned Sean La’Brooy, who is also co-label head of Analogue Attic alongside Albrecht.

Ahead of the release, Analogue Attic has offered up one of the LP’s dancefloor-leaning cuts as today’s XLR8R download. Even with a low-slung groove at its core, “Adam’s Charm with Adam Haliwell” is tender and dreamy, with floating instrumentation dancing atop a side-stepping rhythm that would move any dancefloor.

Tracklisting:

Puppeteer Sunshower Yarra Bend with Carla Oliver Forest From The Trees with Sean La’Brooy The Beaten Track with Oliver Paterson Unexpected Adam’s Charm with Adam Haliwell The Summit with Ziggy Zeitgeist Fairground with Thomas Gray & Ziggy Zeitgeist Campfire Stories with Allysha Joy & Thomas Gray

Campfire Stories is set to arrive on vinyl and digitally on March 10. You can pre-order the release here.

