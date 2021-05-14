Download: Andy Graham “Twilight Runner” Stunning, subdued ambient.

Last month, Andy Graham (a.k.a. Sei A) dropped the second EP on his AG Sounds imprint, titled Strata, and is now back with “Twilight Runner,” an exclusive edit of the EP’s “Midnight Runner.”

Made up of five tracks—three originals and a remix by American techno legend John Beltran—Strata is a gorgeous and, at times, heart-wrenching collection of cinematic and widescreen sonics. With the EP, Graham has managed to perfectly balance melancholic undertones with soaring, uplifting strings, and masterful sound design.

As a follow-up to the release, Graham is offering up exclusive edit “Twilight Runner” as an XLR8R download, available to XLR8R+ subscribers below. On the edit, Graham takes the swelling, epic synths of the original and strips them back, presenting a subdued but nonetheless stunning ambient excursion full of depth and intricacies.

Tracklisting:

01. All Things Last

02. Strata

03. Ours to Listen

04. Midnight Runner

05. All Things Last (John Beltran Remix)

Strata is out now and can be picked up via the AG-Sounds Bandcamp page, with “Twilight Runner” available as a download below.

