Download: Avilynn “Five Million Sunsets”

Avilynn "Five Million Sunsets" Eerie sounds and bubblin' synths.

Avilynn will release her Five Million Sunsets EP, accompanied by a remix from Answer Code Request, on December 15.

The four-track EP is the second release by Aviylnn on her own label, Taisha, and follows her must-have debut EP, Anaesthesia, released in 2020. The new EP showcases her diverse production style across three originals, that meander through modulating synths, dub chords, and earthy sub tones, with techno titan Answer Code Request employing his typically twisted and intricate style on the A2 remix.

In support of the EP, Avilynn has offered up the title track, “Five Million Sunsets,” as an XLR8R Download, available to XLR8R+ subscribers. Recorded as a “byproduct of juggling clubbing and city life,” the track encapsulates that thirst for hedonism after a mundane week in the office, the perfect tone-setter for a long night on the dancefloor. With support from Cici, Âme, Dax J, and more, it has a sophisticated drum and bass groove with ethereal tones that would be a delight on a big system.

Tracklisting:

01. Why So Serious

02. Why So Serious (Answer Code Request Remix)

03. Five Million Sunsets

04. Your Eye Was Bigger Than The Other One

The full EP is out on December 15.

