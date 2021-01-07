Download: Bruce Brubaker & Max Cooper “Two Pages” (Tegh Version) Emotive high-definition sonics.

Later this month, Infiné Records will release Glassforms Versions, a five-track remix EP that finds Donato Dozzy and Daniele Di Gregorio, Laural Halo, and Tegh remixing Bruce Brubaker and Max Cooper‘s interpretations of Philip Glass. Brubaker and Cooper also offer additional versions, as you can see in the tracklisting below.

The Glassforms project’s first iteration was a live experience on the stages of avant-garde European festivals and venues, with American pianist Bruce Brubaker and British electronic producer Max Cooper exploring the work of Philip Glass. A studio album followed in the summer of 2020, expanding the project’s scope.

Glassforms Versions continues that expansion, placing the album’s source material into the hands of some of the finest artists operating in techno, ambient, and experimental electronics.

In support of the release, Infiné has offered up Tehran sound artist Tegh’s remix as an XLR8R download, available now exclusively to XLR8R+ subscribers.

Tegh’s version is an exercise in emotive high-definition sonics, unfolding across eight-and-a-half minutes with raw, brooding energy that flows through complex mountains of sound.

You can pre-order the release here, with the download available below.

<a href="https://bruce-brubaker.bandcamp.com/album/glassforms-versions">Glassforms Versions by Bruce Brubaker & Max Cooper</a>

Full XLR8R+ Members can download the track below. If you’re not an XLR8R+ member, you can read more about it and subscribe here.

Tracklisting



01. Two Pages (Donato Dozzy & Daniele Di Gregorio Variation)

02. Opening (Laurel Halo Version)

03. Two Pages (Tegh Version)

04. Opening (Glassforms Version Edit)

05. Two Pages (Glassforms Version Edit)