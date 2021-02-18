Download: El Choop “Some Fall Harder Than Others” Chunky dub techno groove.

Next month, Echocord will release the latest EP from Harvey Bones (a.k.a. El Choop), titled Insane Sends.

The EP is Bones’ first outing on the Danish label and will feature two originals and a remix from Sven Wisemann, who returns to the label for his second appearance. For those familiar with Bones’ work as El Choop or Sven Wiseman’s output, it will come as no surprise that the tracks on the EP deal in deep dubwise grooves. From the propulsive opening track to the more ethereal “Some Fall Harder Than Others” and Sven Wiseman’s loose and swinging rework of “Insane Sends,” the EP is a true masterclass in dub techno from two producers at the top of their game.

In support of the EP, Echocord has offered up “Some Fall Harder Than Others” as today’s XLR8R download, available to XLR8R+ subscribers below. Focusing on ethereal pads, trippy dub chords, and a stipped-back low-slung groove with heavy subs, it’s a cut suited for the early-morning dim-lit hours.

Tracklisting:

1. Insane Sends

2. Some Fall Harder Than Others

3. Insane Sends (Sven’s Angelic Sends Mix)

Insane Sends will be available on March 5 on vinyl and digitally and can be pre-ordered here.

