Download: Elgo Blanco “Arpo Zero” Upbeat, percussive house

Later this month, Elgo Blanco will land on Cinthie’s we_r house imprint with we_r house 11.

Elgo Blanco (a.k.a. Elgo Valkoinen) is the alias of a group of mysterious Italian producers. Over the last few years, the group have dropped releases on Cabinet Recordings, Nova Grooves, and Old Vibes, presenting a tough stripped-back style of house.

For Cinthie’s we_r house, they continue in a similar vein with four club-focused cuts that run the gamut from broken-beat grooves (“Arpo One”) to heads-down tribalistic rhythms (“Ota & Tine”).

In support of the EP, the group have offered up “Arpo Zero” as today’s XLR8R download, available to XLR8R+ subscribers below.

Closing out the release’s A-side, “Arpo Zero” is an upbeat slice of percussive house with a swinging groove and playful marimba-style melodies—a sure-fire dancefloor weapon.

Tracklisting:

01. Arpo One

02. Arpo Zero

03. Just In Case

04. Ota & Tine

we_r house 11 drops on February 12.

