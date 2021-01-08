Download: Fatwires “Strings Of Dread” Apocalyptic dub.

German artist John Eckhardt released The wicked Path under his Fatwires moniker in October of last year.

The LP features nine apocalyptic dub tracks that are anchored by Eckhardt’s raw bass guitar, which is twisted and contorted into speaker-rattling labyrinths of sound. It’s an album of organic, cinematic, and entirely engrossing music made for full immersion, and one we have been coming back to countless times since first discovering its lead track, “Strings Of Dead” via the XLR8R+ submissions portal.

Under his birth name, Fatwires, Forresta, and various collaborative projects, Eckhardt has released over 30 recordings that explore low frequencies and the bass guitar’s outer-most reaches. He has also performed internationally, working with, among others, composers Helmut Lachenmann and Pierre Boulez, and artists Elliott Sharp, Peter Evans, and Evan Parker.

You can purchase The wicked Path via Eckhardt's Bandcamp, and stream it via the Bandcamp player below.

