Download: Five Rituals “Decaying Ground” (D.J. Ritual Remix) Dizzying breakbeats.

Lithuanian electronic duo Five Rituals (comprised of Deividas Jaroška and Andrius Grinevskis) are set to release their debut album, V Rituals, via Ledomat Musique on March 5.

According to the duo, the LP is “themed around love, despair, inner work, and pollution in the outer world and the dangers we all face,” and utilizes field recordings made during lockdown of “now destroyed places.” The duo also worked with contemporary classic and alternative jazz musicians to refine their sound and further their exploration of electro-acoustic sample manipulation. The two tracks that have been released, “Third” and “Pungi,” both display an intriguing dichotomy of light and dark, employing hushed voices, stomach-churning bass, euphoric synth lines, and rolling percussion to great effect.

In support of the LP, the duo have offered up D.J. Ritual’s remix of the album’s closing track, “Decaying Ground,” as today’s XLR8R download, available to XLR8R+ subscribers below. Focusing on ’90s rave-inspired breaks, D.J. Ritual takes the listener through a dizzying labyrinth of sounds that teeter on the edge of collapse, while retaining the emotional core of the original.

Tracklisting:

1. Pulchra Terram

2. From Dust to Dust

3. Third

4. ….. ……. .-. .. – ..- .- .-.. … –.. .— -… .

5. Fifth child was diff’rent

6. Gold and Glass

7. This (feat. Sheep Effect)

8. Tune in, Drop out

9. No Math At All

10. Pungi

11. Water

12. Decaying Ground

V Ritual will drop on March 5 digitally and as a limited-edition double vinyl LP, with a pre-order available here. You can also stream a 50-minute live set from the duo below.

