Download: G Flame “Thoughts”

Cisco Ferreira, better known as G Flame, has released I Want You, a new album on No.19 Music.

Ferreira is the solo artist behind The Advent, which originally included former production partner Mr. G. He has long been a pivotal player in the development of house and techno, as a DJ, producer, and also as an engineer working with greats like Larry Heard. The G Flame moniker was originally used for Ferreira’s more house-infused, techno sound, which he developed in the early ’90s.

“Back then, there were very few tech house tracks being released,” Ferreira recalls. “At the time I called it ‘house techno,’ as my main vibe was always house music first, with added techno spice and faster BPMS for DJs.”

The album features work written records between 1992 and 1999, described as “previously unreleased gems” by the British label. One of these is “Thoughts,” which brings overlays trippy melodic motifs over a pulsing baseline, and it’s available as a free download to XLR8R+ subscribers below. Meanwhile, you can buy I Want You here.

Tracklisting

01. I Want You

02. Freetown

03. Broken

04. Thoughts

05. Up All Night

06. Lynn Grooves

07. Stringer

08. Turnmills

09. 6am

