Download: Joao Ceser “Seveso” Euphoric synths.

On March 19, 51Beats will release the latest EP from Italian producer Joao Ceser, titled Fiumi.brz.

Following releases on Tiptop Audio, Black Nite, Cocoon, Foll’s Gold, and Pitch The Noise, the four-track EP finds Ceser in an introspective mood, with a set of deep and dreamy atmospheric cuts that will “reset your body and your soul,” we’re told. Recorded in Brianza, the four tracks feature stunning modular synth lines and subtle wandering percussion from Ceser’s analog-focused collection.

In support of the release, Ceser has offered up the EP’s closing cut, “Seveso,” as an XLR8R download, available to XLR8R+ subscribers below. At almost five minutes long and completely drumless, “Seveso” is a masterclass in restraint and layering, with each of its synth lines dancing around the frequency spectrum in euphoric harmony.

You can pre-order the release over at Juno.

Full XLR8R+ Members can download the track below. If you’re not an XLR8R+ member, you can read more about it and subscribe here.