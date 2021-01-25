Download: Joaquín Cornejo “Shadow” (Feat. Wabi Sabi) Tripped-out dub.

Later this week, Joaquín Cornejo will drop Las Frutas via Earthly Measures.

The five-track EP will be Cornejo’s first-ever vinyl release, featuring a collection of masterful tracks that push at the constraints of genre boundaries in a loose and fluid manner. Across the EP, Cornejo enlists collaborators including Spanish singer Alex Serra, British DJ and trumpet player DJ Swordfish, and English singer-songwriter Anna Bailey (a.k.a. Wabi Sabi). Expect tribal rhythms, low-slung grooves, left-leaning dub techniques, splatters of footwork, and mesmerizing songwriting.

From the EP, Cornejo has offered up “Shadow,” arguably the darkest track on the release, as today’s XLR8R download, available to XLR8R+ subscribers below. Cornejo teams up with Anna Bailey under her Wabi Sabi alias on the track for four-and-a-half minutes of ritualistic, hypnotic dub with deep and frenetic footwork tendencies and transfixing vocals.

Tracklisting:

1. Joaquín Cornejo – Las Frutas (Feat. Alex Serra)

2. Joaquín Cornejo – Spatial Request

3. Joaquín Cornejo – Dub En 3 [Vinyl Only]

4. Joaquín Cornejo – Eso Feat. Gotopo

5. Joaquín Cornejo – Shadow (Feat. Wabi Sabi)

6. Joaquín Cornejo – Las Frutas Feat. Alex Serra (Vapor Mix)

You can pre-order the EP here.

