Download: Kamron Saniee “Cha” Futuristic dub.

Photo: Ilya Shnitser

Kamron Saniee released his latest EP, Euphoric Studies, on March 5 via SVS Records.

Euphoric Studies is Saniee’s sophomore solo release, following on from 2017’s Tantric Dub LP on VE-302. Keeping in line with the sonic landscape laid out on that first LP, Euphoric Studies deals in ethereal dub and minimalistic experimentation—it’s super-charged hyper dub shining with fierce lucidity. All six tracks fall within this dub-wise framework, from the frenetic rhythmic energy of “Rhythm Force” to the stripped-back haunting atmospheres of “Badinage.”

In support of the release, Saniee, based in New York, has offered up the EP’s bonus track, “Cha,” as an XLR8R download, available to XLR8R+ subscribers below. Across the four-minute run time, Saniee lays spiraling synth lines over a stuttering low-slung groove that will surely whet the appetite of dub aficionados.

Tracklisting:

01. Eutessaron

02. Rhythm Force

03. Amnion

04. Badinage

05. Euphoton

06. Cha (Bonus Track)

You can purchase Euphoric Studies via the SVS Records Bandcamp page.

Full XLR8R+ Members can download the track below. If you’re not an XLR8R+ member, you can read more about it and subscribe here.