Download: London Modular Alliance “Bitter Taste” Deep machine funk.

Last month, London Modular Alliance released the Stray EP on Cultivated Electronics.

London Modular Alliance is a collective of artists and a shop operating out of a warehouse in Hackney Wick, London. The collective builds and sells modular synths and components, hosts workshops, and performs and records free-flowing club-based electronic music. Records have landed on brokntoys, Private Persons, and Hypercolour, among others, and this latest four-tracker the first for Cultivated Electronics.

Dropping on Cultivated Electronics Ltd, CE’s vinyl-only sister label, Stray finds the collective in fine form, delivering a set of ethereal electro and broken-beat deepness, backed up by a remix from Cultivated Electronics label head, Sync 24, who twists the EP’s experimental cut “More Than A Number” into a hard-hitting dancefloor weapon.

In support of the EP, Cultivated Electronics has offered up “Bitter Taste” as today’s XLR8R download, available to XLR8R+ subscribers below as a digital exclusive. Much like the other three tracks on the EP, “Bitter Taste” is a slice of pure machine funk, unfolding across four-and-a-half minutes of broken-beat grooves and twisted sci-fi synth lines.

Tracklisting:

A1. Stray

A2. Bitter Taste

B1. More Than a Number

B2. More Than a Number (Sync 24 Remix)

You can purchase the 12″ via Clone or Cultivated Electronic’s Bandcamp page.

