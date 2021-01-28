Download: Lorenzo Dada “Walking Man” Stripped-back groove.

This week, Culprit released its first EP of the year, Very Personal, by label mainstay Lorenzo Dada.

Very Personal marks a milestone for the label—it’s the 100th release—with five musically diverse tracks, one of which is a remix by label mate Clarian. From the pensive groove of “Very Personal” to the stripped-back “Walking Man,” Dada’s musicianship is on display across the four originals, with the Rome-based artist expanding his usual keys-rich sonic palette with guitar, saxophone, and voice for a compelling club-leaning EP.

On the remix front, Clarian twists the already subtle and aptly named “Very Personal” into a slo-mo dreamscape with a stuttered groove and barely-there vocals.

To celebrate the release, Culprit has offered up the EP’s most club-ready cut, “Walking Man,” as today’s XLR8R download, available to XLR8R+ subscribers below.

Tracklisting:

01. Very Personal

02. Very Personal (Clarian Remix)

03. Naturale

04. Jupiter

05. The Walking Man (BONUS TRACK)

