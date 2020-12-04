Download Lost fx “Summer Haze” A tender and affecting piano piece.

Czechian label Interpret Null has just released the debut EP from Lost fx, titled A Moments Pause.

The EP, which features four tender and subtle piano-driven cuts, is “focused on revisiting past memories as you travel through a city one last time before moving on to a new start,” Lost fx explains. The last track, “Arrival,” is also a “love letter” to Blade Runner and the work of its score composer, Vangelis. It’s a poignant and affecting EP full of nostalgic beauty.

In support of the release, Lost fx has offered up EP track “Summer Haze” as one of this week’s XLR8R downloads. Built around a crackling field recording and tender piano work, it’s a soothing track that aims to capture the “mystery of listening to a piano being played behind closed doors by someone you don’t know,” which, in our opinion, it wholeheartedly does.

You can stream and purchase A Moment’s Pause here, with “Summer Haze” available as a free download to XLR8R+ subscribers below.

