Download: Mischa Blanos “Innervision” (Cristi Cons Remix) Swinging breakbeat grooves.

Photo: aLIVE Coverage for RaptureFestivals.com

Cristi Cons has remixed the second single from Mischa Blanos‘ forthcoming LP, City Jungle.

City Jungle is set to arrive later this month on InFiné and finds Blanos expanding his neo-classical framework across 10 tracks that combine his deft piano performances with polyrhythmic percussion and the driving electronic grooves of his work with Cristi Cons and Vlad Caia as Amorf.

Following on from the album’s first single, “Silicon Road,” which also opens the LP, the second single, “Innervision,” lands with a killer groove-led remix by Cons, which is being offered as an XLR8R download, available to XLR8R+ subscribers below. For his interpretation, Cons buries the soaring, expansive synths of the original and instead focuses on the shimmering keys and a swinging, ever-changing breakbeat groove that sits somewhere between the trippy minimal of Cons’ solo work and the introspective dancefloor bliss of Amorf.

You can pre-order City Jungle from Infiné here, with Cristi Cons’ remix of “Innervision” available below.

