Download: Niilas”Mesa” Deeply emotive Norwegian house.

Norwegian artist Niilas, real name Peder Niilas Tårnesvik, will self-release his debut album, Also This Will Change next month. We can expect a 50-minute journey into his uniquely eclectic and emotional musical universe.

In support of the record, we’re offering “Mesa,” with its gloriously open sound, lurching drums, and expansive pads underpinned by a killer bassline, as a free download to full XLR8R+ members.

Tårnesvik makes bass-oriented beats with melancholic undertones. His work is defined by glittery details and a blending of genres, and he’s quickly become one of Norway’s most exciting electronic producers. His early work has come through Balsa Wood and Vibbefanger.

Also This Will Change represents a new path for Tårnesvik, in that it’s colorful, fun, bouncy, and emotional, but also with influences from UK club music. The mix of British grooves and a tension between technological innovations and more natural melodies makes this such a “thrilling album from start to finish,” we’re told.

Full XLR8R+ members can download the track via the link below, and pre-order the album here.

