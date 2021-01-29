Download: Nuit Oceān “Fire Divine” Wide-screen cinematic pop.

Nuit Oceān, a Bordeaux, France-based artist, has announced a forthcoming EP, Fire Divine Extended, set to arrive February 19.

As the name suggests, Fire Divine Extended is an extension of Nuit Oceān’s Fire Divine EP, released in October of last year via Rouge Neon Records, which is also where the new EP will land. In addition to the seven tracks on the original EP, which included a collaboration with Sauvane, Fire Divine Extended features two new tracks in “Fearless” and “Tears,” both of which “portray the two major stages of heartbreak,” we’re told. A deep and fractured melancholic tone permeates the EP, even as Nuit Oceān fights for light, as he explains: “the more I speak of hope, the more granular and textured my compositions become. Even in my chosen name: melancholy is inherent in my quest for light.”

In support of the forthcoming EP, Nuit Oceān has offered up “Fire Divine,” a gorgeous and affecting piece of wide-screen electronic pop, as today’s XLR8R download, available to XLR8R+ subscribers below.

Tracklisting (Fire Divine Extended):

1. Roses

2. Fire Divine

3. Wounds

4. Only Love We Had feat. SAUVANE

5. Calling Out Your Name

6. Too Late

7. Through My Eyes

8. Fearless (Bonus Track)

9. Tears (Bonus Track)

You can pick up Fire Divine here, with Fire Divine Extended set to arrive February 19.

Full XLR8R+ Members can download the track below. If you’re not an XLR8R+ member, you can read more about it and subscribe here.