Download: Olive T “This Is A Bop” (Tiro Remix) Silky-smooth deep house.

Earlier this month, Bouquet Records released Olive T‘s Goin Up EP.

The four-track EP, the label’s sixth release, features two Olive T originals and remixes from Matt Karmil and Tiro. The originals, we’re told, were inspired by ’90s house, particularly Raze, Deee-lite, and Green Velvet, and both present rolling grooves that reference “smooth disco flows” and project a sunny disposition.

On the remix front, both artists take the originals into much deeper territory, with Matt Karmil presenting a tender remix of “Opaque,” which focuses on a submerged groove and fleeting vocal chops, while Tiro twists the up-front rhythm of “This Is A Bop” into a head-nodding slice of silky-smooth deep house with a low-slung groove.

In support of the EP, Bouquet Records has offered up Tiro’s remix as an XLR8R download, available to XLR8R+ subscribers below.

Tracklisting:

Opaque Opaque (Matt Karmil Remix) This Is A Bop This Is A Bop (Tiro Remix)

You can pick up the EP via Bouquet Records’ Bandcamp page.

