Download: ORI “Better Days” (Remix) Warm, gentle electronica from Jerusalem.

ORI has shared with XLR8R a remix of his latest single, “Better Days,” which he originally released in October via his Bandcamp page. We’re offering it as one of this week’s free downloads to full XLR8R+ members. (You can see the full collection of downloads here.)

ORI, or Ori Alboher, is a producer based in Jerusalem. Growing up in the Middle East, and being a part of the local music scene, Alboher was always considered a well-kept secret. His live concerts were rare and only promoted via word of mouth, but led to sold out venues and a growing fan base. His work employs melodic structures and his own voice to create a feeling of intimacy. Singles from his previous album, 1986, were featured in television shows across Netflix, and his song “Solo” was sampled in Jay Rock’s single “For What It’s Worth.” XLR8R featured a previous ORI single via download in 2017.

“Better Days” is a song about overcoming hard times. With a voice of a wounded angel, a warm piano, and a lo-fi beat, it feels like an arrow to the heart. It’s now available for free download to XLR8R+ members, below the video, and you can read the lyrics over at Bandcamp.

