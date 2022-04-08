Download: Past Palms “Meditation II. Monstera” Nature-inspired sounds from New York.

Ambient Music for Watering Plants, the latest EP from Past Palms, better known as Sam Friedman, is incoming on Friday, April 22 in harmony with the celebration of Earth Day.

This is Past Palm’s fourth release following the excellent Empyrean, and it again takes inspiration from nature. Blending lush ambient soundscapes, warm nature samples, and bass-heavy beats, the music once again aims to encapsulate the “feeling of surrounding yourself with an oasis of tropical houseplants while living in a grey, nature-less city,” the New York producer tells us.

The release meanders through five tracks that pay homage to Brian Eno’s seminal album, Ambient 1: Music for Airports.

In support of the EP, Past Palms has offered up the first single, “Meditation II. Monstera,” as an XLR8R download, available to XLR8R+ subscribers below. Press play now for a a hazy dream of rainforest sounds, blooming strings, ambient textures, and cascading harps.

Tracklisting:

01. Meditation I: Palm

02. Meditation II: Monstera

03. Meditation III: Philodendron

04. Mediation IV: Sansevieria

05. Meditation V: Orchid

Full XLR8R+ Members can download the track below. If you’re not an XLR8R+ member, you can read more about it and subscribe here.