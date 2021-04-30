Download: Peter Vogelaar “Mindless Youth” (Charles Webster Dub) Low-slung groove.

Today marks the release of Charles Webster’s remixes of Peter Vogelaar‘s “Mindless Youth.”

The original mix of “Mindless Youth” was released as part of Vogelaar’s sophomore album, Inner Creatures, in June 2020, which is an arresting and expansive body of work that was showcased in XLR8R‘s August Submissions Roundup and features a set of guest vocal appearances from Katie Kim, Deaf Joe, Cat Dowling, and Sacred Animals.

As a follow up to the album, Vogelaar has pulled in a series of remixes, the first of which, Bren McGillicuddy’s remix of “Fantasy Lines,” landed in March, with Charles Webster’s interpretations—a remix, instrumental, and dub version—out today, with the dub version being offered as an XLR8R download, available to XLR8R+ subscribers below.

Webster has been operating in the house music since the mid-’80s, dropping revered releases on Defected and Peacefrog, among many others. Turning his hand to “Mindless Youth,” Webster’s dub takes the soaring and emotive deep house original and strips it back into a subtle low-slung groove full of textures and synth lines that feel alive—it’s a masterfully produced piece of dance music from a veteran of the game.

